Kern County Fire Department warns against illegal fireworks use: ‘You light it, we write it’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire officials are urging residents against purchasing and lighting illegal fireworks. If you use them, officials say they’re ready to issue fines starting at $1,500.

The department says legal fireworks come with the California State Fire Marshal “Safe and Sane” seal on them. If the box doesn’t have the label, the fireworks are illegal for use.

California Fire Marhsal’s “Safe and Sane” label

First violations can cost you $1,500, a second $2,000, and a third costing $2,500.

In most areas in Kern County, “Safe and Sane” fireworks went on sale on Wednesday with legal use of those fireworks beginning July 2. In some areas in Kern County including Wasco, Lamont, McFarland, Taft, and Shafter, legal fireworks can be used during permitted times beginning July 1.

You can view a full list of sales and usage times in Kern County at this link. Fireworks of any kind are not permitted in mountain communities, the department said.

You can report illegal fireworks use at its tip line at 1-877-347-3847.

Kern County Fire also says only adults should light fireworks, and if you are using fireworks, supervise children around fireworks at all times. And, have a bucket of water and a hose or fire extinguisher nearby.