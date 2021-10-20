Kern County Department of Human Services kicks off annual Holiday Cottage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Department of Human Services kicked off their 34th Holiday Cottage through the Kern Partnership for Children and Families. The annual event helps ensure that children in Kern County Foster Care receive a gift for the holidays.

The Department of Human Services is asking the community to join them in sponsoring a foster child’s holiday wish. Donations of any amount are accepted, however $50 grants one foster child’s holiday wish. Last year alone ‘The Holiday Cottage’ was able to distribute 700 gifts through donations from the community.

If you would like to sponsor a child please visit www.kernpartnership.com and click on the “Give Here” button. Gifts will be distributed in December.