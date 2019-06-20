Kern County Animal Services offering free microchipping ahead of Fourth of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services says it is offering free microchipping for all dogs and cats in the county ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

KCAS says the service is being offered to county residents through July 3 at county shelters during regular business hours.

Unfortunately, fireworks can scare animals into escaping from homes or backyards, and it’s possible a microchip can help pets get back home.

Residents in unincorporated Kern County can get their dog or cat micropchipped at the following locations and times:

Kern County Animal Shelter – Bakersfield

3951 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Kern County Animal Shelter – Mojave

901 Poole St, Mojave

Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Closed for lunch from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.)

Kern County Animal Services – Lake Isabella

14891 Highway 178, Lake Isabella

Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Animal Services says there are steps you can take to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July Holiday: