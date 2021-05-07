KCSO looking for recruits for its cadet unit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for new recruits for its Cadet Unit.

The unit — formerly known as the Explorer Post — is designed to give people a glimpse into the world of law enforcement, so they can decied whether they want to pursue a career in it.

The sheriff’s office is hosting a recruiting event where participants will take a basic written test, participate in an oral interview and participate in a basic physical agility test.

The event takes place May 15 at 8 a.m. at Standard Middle School on North Chester Avenue.

To RSVP, call or text 661-335-2483, or email pilkington@kernsheriff.org.