John Brock Community Service award winners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is kicking off a 17 News at Sunrise book club. In the wake of the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, book sales have gone up across the country. But if you've never been a book lover, or struggle to find the time, you may wonder, what's the point, when you can get so much information in short form on social media, blogs and websites?

Science shows there are a lot of benefits to picking up a book. Researchers say reading actually changes the structure of your brain. It can have an array of benefits from helping you build a better vocabulary and feel less isolated. There are even physical health benefits like lowering blood pressure and psychological distress. Plus, putting yourself into someone else's story helps increase empathy. And if our current climate is teaching us anything, it's that we could all use to do that a little more.