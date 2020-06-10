Live Now
John Brock Community Service award winners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year since 1988, the John Brock committee has chosen a local community member to receive the John Brock Community Service Award, according to California State University, Bakersfield’s web page. The committee is made up of members of the Executive Advisory Council of CSUB’s School of Business and Public Administration.

Previous award winners include:

2019 – Barbara Grimm-Marshall

2018 – Rogers Brandon

2017 – Keith Brice

2016 – Joe MacIlvaine

2015 – Chris Frank

2014 – Judith Tuttle McCarthy

2013 – Ben F. Stinson III

2012 – Jon Van Boening

2011 – Susan C. Hersberger

2010 – Harvey L. Hall

Full list of John Brock Award winners

