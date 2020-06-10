John Brock Community Service award winners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year since 1988, the John Brock committee has chosen a local community member to receive the John Brock Community Service Award, according to California State University, Bakersfield’s web page. The committee is made up of members of the Executive Advisory Council of CSUB’s School of Business and Public Administration.
Previous award winners include:
2019 – Barbara Grimm-Marshall
2018 – Rogers Brandon
2017 – Keith Brice
2016 – Joe MacIlvaine
2015 – Chris Frank
2014 – Judith Tuttle McCarthy
2013 – Ben F. Stinson III
2012 – Jon Van Boening
2011 – Susan C. Hersberger
2010 – Harvey L. Hall