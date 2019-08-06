Immunization clinics offering free child vaccines this month

Back-to-school is right around the corner. Along with remembering to buy pencils, notebooks, and backpacks – parents have to remember to keep their children updated on their vaccines.

California law requires students to have the following vaccines:

For children 4 – 6 years old: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis B.

For students entering 7th grade: whooping cough booster (Tdap).

Parents must bring proof of immunizations to the school office.

To help make the vaccination process a little easier, here is a list of immunization clinics and wellness centers that offer free child immunizations.

KERN PUBLIC HEALTH

Kern Public Health is holding a vaccination clinic at the Veteran’s Hall on Ridge Road – just off Mount Vernon Avenue past Heritage Park.

The clinic runs through Friday, Aug. 9 and Monday through Friday, Aug. 12 through Aug. 16.

You can call Public Health at 321-3000 for the schedule.

ADVENTIST HEALTH MOBILE CLINICS

Adventist Health Bakersfield will be offering free child immunizations for the month of August.

Adventist Health will bring their mobile clinics to various locations around Bakersfield. They will also make a stop in Tehachapi and Lamont.

No appointment is necessary and immunization cards are required.

To receive free vaccinations, children must meet any one of these criteria:

Does not have health insurance

Enrolled in Medi-Cal (Medi-Cal card is required)

American Indian or Alaskan Native

Here is the full list of dates and locations:

Ready Set Back 2 School (BAKERSFIELD) – Thursday, August 8

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kern County Fairgrounds

1142 P St.

Tehachapi Jr. High School (TEHACHAPI) – Friday, August 9
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
parking lot
711 Anita Dr.
Tehachapi, CA 93561

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

parking lot

711 Anita Dr.

Tehachapi, CA 93561

Back 2 School Bash (BAKERSFIELD) – Saturday, August 10

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bakersfield PAL

301 E. 4th St.

Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, August 12
parking lot (BAKERSFIELD)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
5400 Monitor St.

parking lot (BAKERSFIELD)

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5400 Monitor St.

Children's Immunization Program (BAKERSFIELD)
Tuesday, August 13 through Thursday, August 15
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
parking lot
2800 K St. Bldg. B.

Tuesday, August 13 through Thursday, August 15

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

parking lot

2800 K St. Bldg. B.

Walmart Supercenter (BAKERSFIELD) – Monday, August 19
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
parking lot
5075 Gosford Road

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

parking lot

5075 Gosford Road

Adventist Health (BAKERSFIELD) – Wednesday, August 21
1 to 6 p.m.
parking lot @ 19th St.
2800 Chester Ave.

1 to 6 p.m.

parking lot @ 19th St.

2800 Chester Ave.

NOR Riverview Park (BAKERSFIELD) – Monday, August 26
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
parking lot
437 Willow Drive

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

parking lot

437 Willow Drive

New Life Church (BAKERSFIELD) – Wednesday, August 28
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
parking lot
4201 Stine Road

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

parking lot

4201 Stine Road

Child Development Center (LAMONT) – Thursday, August 29
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
parking lot
9615 Main St.
Lamont, CA 93241

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

parking lot

9615 Main St.

Lamont, CA 93241



For more information, you can call 869-6740 or visit the Adventist Health Child Immunizations website.

BCSD WELLNESS CENTERS

Bakersfield City School District (BCSD) has four wellness centers that provide free child immunizations and health services to their students. Along with immunizations, the wellness centers also offer dental, vision, and mental health services.

All wellness centers hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The BCSD Wellness Centers are available to BCSD students only.

Here is the full list of locations:

4th Street Wellness Center (McKinley School)
609 4th St.

609 4th St.

Center Street Wellness Center (Garza School)
2951 Center St.

2951 Center St.

South Chester Wellness Center (Fairgrounds by Wayside School)
800 Ming Ave.

800 Ming Ave.

Jewett Avenue Wellness Center (Stella Hills School)
3806 Jewett Ave.

3806 Jewett Ave.

For more information, you can contact School Health and Neighborhood Support Programs at 631-5895 or visit the BCSD Wellness Centers website.