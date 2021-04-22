ICYMI: CSUB Small Business Development Center pandemic relief webinars

The CSU Bakersfield Small Business Development Center wrapped up its second webinar designed to help local business owners bounce back financially amid the pandemic.

The “Managing Your Small Business Through the Pandemic” webinar detailed who qualifies and how to apply for financial help through the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization fund.

And the “Managing SBA Disaster Loans and Grants” webinar went over the Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Assistance program, and how to apply for a potential grant of up to $10,000.

You can register and watch the webinars at this link.