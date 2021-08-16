How to help those affected by natural disasters

People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the US Geological Survey said. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’d like to help those affected by natural disasters like this weekend’s earthquake in Haiti or the ongoing wildfires in California, you can give to the American Red Cross.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Aug. 14 that left more than 7,000 homes destroyed and nearly 5,000 damaged from the quake, leaving some 30,000 families homeless.

The Dixie Fire has been burning in Northern California for more than a month and has scorched nearly 570,000 acres. The wildfire grew to become the largest single wildfire in state history.

The Red Cross has a donation page where you can specify what you’d like to support. You can choose from disaster relief, where it is needed most, your local red cross and blood services. The Red Cross website says $10 is the minimum donation amount.

Visit here to donate to the American Red Cross.