High Speed Rail Authority releases draft Environmental Impact Report for Bakersfield to Palmdale line

The California High Speed Rail Authority released the draft Environmental Impact Report for the Bakersfield to Palmdale leg of the high speed train project.

The report shows the preferred alternative for the 80-mile rail line is the refined Cesar Chavez National Monument design.

The draft EIR includes and analysis of the Bakersfield station, which has already been approved, and the proposed Palmdale station.

The official public comment period for the EIR begins immediately and continues through April 13.

Public meetings discussing the report are scheduled for Bakersfield and Rosamond.

Bakersfield Open House Meeting:

March 5, 2020

5:30-7:30 p.m.Edison Middle School Gym

721 S. Edison Road

Bakersfield, CA 93307

Rosamond Community Event:

March 26, 2020

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.Rosamond Public Library

3611 Rosamond Blvd.,

Rosamond, CA 93560

You can view the report at this link.