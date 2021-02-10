Hall Ambulance celebrates 50th anniversary

Congratulations to Hall Ambulance celebrating its 50th anniversary serving our community.

Harvey L. Hall started his company on a dare while working as an orderly at Mercy Hospital when a friend working as an ambulance attendant dared him to go on a ride along. After 11 years working every position, he believed he could provide a higher quality ambulance service to the people of Bakersfield. On Feb. 10, 1971 with a $15,000 bank loan and his personal residence on South H Street serving as headquarters, Hall Ambulance Service began answering the call.

In February 1975, Hall Ambulance introduced the first paramedics to Kern County. The Wedworth-Townsend Act, signed by then-Gov. Reagan in 1970 paved the way for this advanced life support level of care. As a result, Bakersfield and Kern County were among the first in the state to have paramedics, which gained notoriety from the TV series EMERGENCY!

In 1991, Hall Ambulance became the first EMS provider in California to be named the “United States Paramedic Service of the Year” by the National Association of EMTs and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

In 2001, Hall Ambulance created Hall Air Ambulance offering air ambulance service for the most traumatic and critical patients in outlying areas. In 2009, Hall Critical Care Transport was created to provide interfacility transfer solutions by ground and air transport. By having an RN on board, there is minimal disruption in patient care.

Mr. Hall was widely respected across the nation as a pioneer of modern EMS. In July of 2020, in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Wedworth-Townsend Paramedic Act, the National EMS Museum and the California Ambulance Association published a special section in the Siren publication profiling Mr. Hall along with other native Californians for their impact on shaping EMS in the United States.













Today, Hall Ambulance is the 911 paramedic provider for 88% of Kern County’s population. They provide basic and advanced life support ambulance service to Bakersfield, Arvin, Lamont, Frazier Park, Taft, Shafter, Wasco, Tehachapi, and the east Kern communities of Mojave, Boron, California City, and Rosamond. Our communications center processes all requests for ambulance service across Kern County.

Hall Ambulance has a large and diverse team of EMS professionals exceeding 475 employees. This is comprised of paramedics, EMTs, RNs, emergency medical dispatchers, medical supply techs, detailers, as well as business office and administrative staff.

Today, Hall Ambulance is placing into service four 50th Anniversary ambulances that have been specially branded with a 50th Anniversary logo. The logo pays tribute to the original orange shield design that Mr. Hall introduced back in 1971.

In 1971, with 11 years experience in the industry, Harvey had specific ideas about the ambulance company he would build based on his ideals of care, compassion & community. Care: He believed in providing the absolute best care for our patients. Providing his paramedics and EMTs with the best equipment. Compassion: He knew that sometimes holding a patient’s hand is the best medicine they need. Community: We all know how he was a big believer in giving back and being an active part of the communities Hall Ambulance serves.