Grab a cup of joe and meet local law enforcement for National Coffee With a Cop Day

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — A hot cup of coffee and conversation with local peace officers await those heading out for one of the county’s many National Coffee With a Cop Day events taking place Wednesday.
The gatherings give residents a chance to meet law enforcement in a casual setting and ask questions about community issues.
Following is a list of local agencies and the locations at which they will meet residents:
- Kern County Sheriff’s Office (with K-9 officers) — from 9 to 11 a.m. at Pappy’s Coffee Shop, 10595 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield.
- Kern County Sheriff’s Office — from 9 to 10 a.m. at Starbucks, 2125 Highway 46, Wasco.
- Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Ridgecrest Police Department — from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Starbucks, 1245 N. China Lake Blvd., Ridgecrest.
- Bakersfield Police Department — from 9 to 11 a.m. at Starbucks, 10610 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield.
- Delano Police Department — from 9 to 11 a.m. at Starbucks, 520 Woollomes Ave., Delano.
- Tehachapi Police Department, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Tea Donuts, 807 Tucker Road, Ste. B, Tehachapi.