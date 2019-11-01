GoFundMe set up for veteran who lost home in Thief Fire

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been set up for a 20-year Air Force veteran and his wife after their home burned in Stallion Springs on Wednesday.

The campaign was started to help Charlie who is a long standing civil servant who works at Edwards Air Force Base, who is also an active participant with both the Stallion Springs community and the Tehachapi Radio Asociation.

Firefighters were unable to save his home in the Thief Fire.

The goal is raise $30,000 and so far have raised about $7,000.

You can donate to the GoFundMe at this link.