GoFundMe account set up for family of woman killed in hit-and-run collision on Stockdale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of the woman killed in a hit-and-run collision near the CSUB campus has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

Deborah Ann Geneau was killed in a crash Wednesday on Stockdale Highway near Don Hart Drive. One of the vehicles involved landed on top of another, police said. One of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene and police are still looking for the driver.

On the GoFundMe page, Geneau’s family says she left home for a quick trip to a bank. “We weren’t mentally or physically prepared for this devastating accident,” the family says.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver involved in the crash Wednesday is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.