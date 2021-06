BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Several signs with messages about defunding the police and celebrating Juneteenth were found outside Bakersfield city councilmember Chris Parlier's home Saturday morning.

It was not immediately clear who may have placed the signs there or when, but the three signs had red paint handprints on them, and slogans including "defund BPD" and "Happy Juneteenth." Two slogans mentioned Parlier and his past as a member of law enforcement before being elected to the council.