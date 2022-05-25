BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the wake of Tuesday’s massacre at a Texas elementary school, a number of fundraisers have been organized to support victims’ families and the school.

Multiple GoFundMe accounts are in place to help the Uvalde community after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers during a rampage at Robb Elementary School. Another 17 people were wounded.

First State Bank of Uvalde has opened an account for the families. Checks made payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund” can be mailed to 200 E Nopal St., Uvalde, TX 78801. Zelle donations can be sent to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.

The Uvalde Police Department said the city is accepting donations to pay for families’ medical expenses. Checks can be sent to City of Uvalde, P.O. Box 799, Uvalde, TX 78802.

According to the Associated Press, those killed were in a fourth-grade classroom where shooter Salvador Ramos barricaded himself before opening fire.

Law enforcement broke into the classroom and killed Ramos, the AP reported.

Ramos bought two AR-15 rifles days before the attack, according to the AP. He used an AR-15 during the shooting, authorities said during a press conference Wednesday.