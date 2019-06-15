Fundraiser for young Bakersfield cancer patient set for June 29

Hot Link
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A young Bakersfield boy is fighting cancer for a second time and his family is asking the community for its support.

17 News first told the story of 4-year-old Greyson Franklin in December at our Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon.

Greyson was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when he was just 18 months old.

He underwent chemotherapy and and beat it, only to see the cancer return two months ago.

A fundraiser is planned to help Greyson’s family with medical and travel expenses to Los Angeles so he can undergo treatment again.

Right now, Greyson is in the ninth week of a 54-week plan.

A gala for Greyson will be held Saturday, June 29 at Harvest Hall at the Kern County Fairgrounds. It begins at 5 p.m. and tickets cost $55 per person.

You can purchase tickets at this link.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS

Entertainment Stories

More Entertainment Stories