Fundraiser for young Bakersfield cancer patient set for June 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A young Bakersfield boy is fighting cancer for a second time and his family is asking the community for its support.

17 News first told the story of 4-year-old Greyson Franklin in December at our Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon.

Greyson was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when he was just 18 months old.

He underwent chemotherapy and and beat it, only to see the cancer return two months ago.

A fundraiser is planned to help Greyson’s family with medical and travel expenses to Los Angeles so he can undergo treatment again.

Right now, Greyson is in the ninth week of a 54-week plan.

A gala for Greyson will be held Saturday, June 29 at Harvest Hall at the Kern County Fairgrounds. It begins at 5 p.m. and tickets cost $55 per person.

You can purchase tickets at this link.