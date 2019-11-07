Freebies, deals on tap for Veterans Day

With Veterans Day approaching on Monday, many businesses have planned to honor current and former military personnel with freebies and deals.

Here’s a list of some of the businesses in Bakersfield that will be offering free and discounted items and services this year. A military ID or other proof of service are typically required to receive them.

FOOD DEALS

Applebee’s: Current and former military members can select a free meal from a limited menu at participating restaurants. Proof of service required. Applebee’s is located in The Marketplace at 9000 Ming Ave.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: All service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $14.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper. BJ’s Restaurant is located at 10750 Stockdale Hwy.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Participating restaurants will offer veterans and active military members a $9.99 meal consisting of a top sirloin steak, mashed potatoes and broccoli, in addition to a non-alcoholic beverage of their choice. Black Angus Steakhouse is located at 3601 Rosedale Highway.

California Pizza Kitchen: Participating restaurants will offer a free entree and beverage from a select menu on Monday. California Pizza Kitchen is located at 10150 Stockdale Hwy.

Chili’s: Current and former military members can get a complimentary meal from a select menu. Chili’s has two locations in Southwest Bakersfield, one on Rosedale Highway and the other on Gosford Road.

Denny’s: Participating restaurants will offer free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfasts from 5 a.m. to noon. Denny’s has several locations in Bakersfield.

Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet and beverage from 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 11 as part of the company’s Military Appreciation Night. Golden Corral is located at 5001 Ming Ave.

IHOP: The International House of Pancakes is offering free Red, White and Blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. IHOP has three locations in Bakersfield.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans can enjoy a free doughnut and small coffee. Krispy Kreme is located at 9410 Rosedale Hwy.

Logan’s Roadhouse: All Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants are offering free meals from 3-6 p.m. The Bakersfield restaurant is located at 3310 California Ave.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que: Veterans and active-duty members can get a complimentary dessert on Nov. 11. In addition, the business is offering a 20% discount for the entire month as part of Military Family Month. Lucille’s is located in the Valley Plaza Mall at 2701 Ming Ave.

Red Robin: The restaurant is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries for dine-in customers. Red Robin is located in the Valley Plaza Mall at 2701 Ming Ave.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans can enjoy a free lunch from a select menu on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all locations, including the Bakersfield location at 3203 Ming Ave.

SERVICE DEALS

Barber Honda: The dealership is offering free oil changes to veterans from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at its location at 4500 Wible Road. There will also be coffee and doughnuts available in the morning and a barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golden Empire Transit: GET is offering free service to military veterans throughout November. All GET fixed-route and GET-A-Lift services will be free. However, GET’s RYDE service will not be included in the promotion. Free GET-A-Lift transportation for registered customers can be scheduled by calling 661-869-6363.

Great Clips and Sports Clips: Participating locations will be providing free haircuts on Veterans Day. In addition, all customers at Great Clips can get a free haircut card to give to a current or former military member. The card is redeemable through Dec. 31.

Teeter’s Mobile 1 Lube Express: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free oil change if they have an older car or $50 off an oil change on newer vehicles on Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m .at 3706 Coffee Rd.