Free Thanksgiving meals, food giveaways start this week

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, several organizations and businesses are getting ready to bring meals to the homeless and needy families in Bakersfield.

Here’s some information on a few of the organizations and businesses who are holding meals or are handing out food over the next two weeks. This article will be updated as we learn about more events.

Victory Outreach

Victory Outreach is holding a turkey giveaway on Nov. 20.

The giveaway will take place at 6 p.m. at the New Arising Destiny Center, 4704 New Horizon Blvd. An ID and proof of address is required.

For more information, call 661-837-4908.

Wing Stop and Fatburger

Owners Clint and DeeDee Lewis are holding a free community turkey giveaway on Saturday. The giveaway will take place at Greater Harvest Church, 5421 Aldrin Ct., from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until the food is gone. The owners will be giving away 250 turkeys to families in need.

Each family will receive one turkey along with other Thanksgiving staples, such as bread, vegetables and stuffing. Families must have a current ID as well as one utility statement with a matching residential address.

For more information, call 661-281-5007.

Bakersfield Homeless Center

The center will offer a full Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of current and past residents on Sunday.

The meal, estimated to serve more than 500 people, will take place from 3-5 p.m. at the center, 1600 E. Truxtun Ave. The center is requesting donations of turkeys, hams, potatoes, stuffing and more that is needed to put on the feast.

Donations are being accepted through Wednesday at the center For more information, call the center at 661-322-9199.

Bakersfield North Rotary

The local organization will distribute 350 Thanksgiving food boxes to North of the River families on Nov. 27.

The giveaway will take place at 7 a.m. at Standard Middle School, located at 1222 N. Chester Ave. The baskets will be distributed to pre-selected families. The event is held in partnership with the North High Interact Club and the Bakersfield Police Department.

The giveaway is funded through personal donations and corporate sponsorships from companies such as Varner Brothers Inc., Chevron and LeBeau Thelen LLP. Any surplus funds not needed for the baskets will support LiFT BAKERSFIELD.

The organization feeds homeless and disadvantaged families in Oildale every Tuesday.

Cowboy Chicken

The eatery will deliver a complimentary Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package to firefighters on Nov. 27.

At around noon, staff from Cowboy Chicken at 5620 California Ave. will deliver the package to on-duty firefighters at Bakersfield Fire Station as a show of gratitude to first responders who often have to work the holiday.

Besides turkey, the package also includes potatoes, stuffing, rolls and cobbler. For more information, call 661-398-1967.

Mission at Kern County

The Mission will feed 600 needy families on Thanksgiving day.

A meal will be held at 11 a.m. at the Mission, located at 816 E. 21st St. To help provide the meal, the organization is in need of donations. Grocery Outlet has partnered with the Mission to offer discounted turkeys for people to donate.

A 12- to 14-pound turkey costs $13.99 while a 16- to 18-pound turkey is $19.99. If a customer spends over $30 for donations, they will receive $10 off their next purchase.

Call the Mission at 661-325-083 for more information.