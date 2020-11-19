Free COVID-19 testing on Compassion Corner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With only one week away from Thanksgiving, County officials are stressing the importance of everyone getting tested even if you are not showing any symptoms.

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task force is once again hosting another free COVID-19 testing site outside KGET studios.

County officials have repeatedly said that one way to help the county reopen businesses is to get a COVID-19 test.

Testing begins at 7:00 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m. on Compassion Corner 2120 L Street.

Walk-ups are welcome, but you are encouraged to pre-register and schedule an appointment. You can register for a COVID-19 test here.