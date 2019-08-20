Fill The Tundra to help the Bakersfield Animal Care Center

Thank you Kern County for Clearing the Shelters, now we need you to Fill the Tundra to support the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

You can help by donating pet supplies or making a monetary donation:

K9Ballistic beds

Kuranda beds

Stainless steel water buckets

Heavy duty hoses

Heavy duty “Pooper Scoopers”

Dawn Soap Gallons and trial sizes for fosters

Paper Towels

Puppy Pads

Dog toys

Blankets

The shelter is not asking for pet food at this time.

Donations are being accepted until Friday, Aug. 30 at our KGET studios at 2120 L St., at Bill Wright Toyota or North Bakersfield Toyota!

Krispy Kreme will also be there, handing certificates for a dozen doughnuts for every donation, while supplies last, one per household.

You can donate at Bill Wright Toyota on Gasoline Alley Drive and North Bakersfield Toyota at Industry Parkway from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

You can drop off items at the lobby at KGET during regular business hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.