DOJ warns providers not to charge for COVID-19 vaccinations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The Department of Justice is warning providers not to charge for COVID-19 vaccinations and is asking the public to report any pharmacy or healthcare provider who demands payment for the vaccine.

Vaccination providers are required to sign an agreement to receive and dispense vaccines regardless of a person’s ability to pay, said a news release from Phillip A. Talbert, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California. They can seek reimbursement from a public or private program or plan that covers COVID-19 vaccine administration fees, but not from the person receiving the shot.

“Noncompliance with the terms of the Provider Agreement, such as by billing vaccine recipients for the COVID-19 vaccine or denying an individual a vaccination because they are unable to pay any out-of-pocket fees, may result in the provider’s suspension or termination from the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program and potential criminal and civil penalties,” the release said.

To report those who improperly charge for the vaccine, call 1-800-633-4227 or click here.