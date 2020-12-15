CSUB’s Small Business Development Center hosting webinar Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSUB’s Small Business Development Center will continue their webinar series on Wednesday with “Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic.”

“Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic” will be online Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. SBDC director Kelly Bearden and CPAs Louis Barbich and Patrick Hoffman plan to discuss year-end tax planning challenges and the potential tax consequences of local and federal pandemic business assistance programs.

The hour-long webinar begins streaming at noon. Click here to register.

The SBDC reminds readers it is open for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to www.csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance.