Cooling centers set to open on what’s expected to be one of the hottest days of the year

A heat wave is in the forecast for the weekend in Kern County with temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees.

Four cooling centers will be open in Bakersfield on July 13, and one in Ridgecrest, Arvin, Taft and Shafter.

The centers are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Notification for open cooling centers are made the day before they open.

If you need assistance getting to a cooling center, call 211.

To check if a center is open, visit here.

Below are cooling centers scheduled to be open on July 13, 2019.

Bakersfield cooling centers

Bakersfield ~ East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

Bakersfield ~ East Niles Senior Center, 6601 E. Niles Street

Bakersfield ~ The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street

Bakersfield ~ Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane

Arvin ~ Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive

Shafter ~ Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue

Taft ~ Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor Street

Ridgecrest ~ Kerr-McGee Center, 100 W. California Avenue