Cooling centers set to open in Kern County

It’s heating up outside and it’s only going to get hotter in the coming months. Several businesses plan on opening as cooling centers.

Starting on May 15, cooling centers will open their doors when temperatures exceed certain highs.

The centers are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Notification for open cooling centers will be made the day before they open.

Residents using the cooling centers are encouraged to bring snacks, reading materials and games with them if they’d like.

Some of the agencies that will have cooling centers are PG&E, the Department of Aging and Adult Services, and Kern County General Services.

If you need assistance getting to a cooling center, call 211.

To check if a center is open, visit here.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY CENTERS

Arvin ~ Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive

Bakersfield ~ East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

Bakersfield ~ East Niles Senior Center, 6601 E. Niles Street

Bakersfield ~ The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street

Buttonwillow ~ Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District, 556 Milo Avenue

Lake Isabella ~ Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard

Maricopa ~ Gusher Hall, 271 California Street

Shafter ~ Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue

Taft ~ Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor Street

MOUNTAIN CENTER

Frazier Park ~ Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive

DESERT CENTERS

California City ~ California City Police Department, 21130 Hacienda Boulevard

California City ~ Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue

Ridgecrest ~ Kerr-McGee Center, 100 W. California Avenue

Rosamond ~ Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street

Mojave- Mojave Vets Building, 15580 ‘O’ Street