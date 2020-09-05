Cooling centers open this weekend as extreme heat returns to Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cooling centers in Kern County will open this Labor Day weekend as triple digit temperatures return to Kern County.

Most cooling centers will open at least for one day during the holiday weekend.

Check the county’s website to see if a cooling center is open near you.

Shelters will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own snacks, reading materials, and non-alcoholic beverages if they go to one. If you need transportation to a cooling center, you are asked to call 211.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the county said all visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Visitors will be screened for temperature and symptoms upon entry. Anyone who has a fever or are exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed in the center, according to the county.

For more information, call 661-868-7000 or 800-510-2020.