Cooling centers in Kern County are now open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Warm weather is here and that means cooling centers in Kern County are ready to open starting Monday, June 8.

Cooling centers will open in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher.

They will open in the desert areas when temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher.

And in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 95 degrees or higher.

The centers will be open from 1:00-8:00 p.m, but it looks like it will still be a while before we see those temperatures.

The county said residents using the centers are encouraged to bring non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, reading material, games, and other entertainment items.

Cooling centers confirmed as of today includes:

Arvin — Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive

Bakersfield — East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

Bakersfield — The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street

Bakersfield — Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E Roberts Lane

Lake Isabella — Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard

Maricopa — Gusher Hall, 271 California Street

McFarland — McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Avenue

Shafter — Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue

Taft — Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor Street

Frazier Park — Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive

Mojave — Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O Street

Rosamond — Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street

Check this link for more information on county cooling centers.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the county said all visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Visitors will be screened for temperature and symptoms upon entry. Anyone who has a fever or are exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed in the center, according to the county.