Comedian Darrell Hammond is coming to Bakersfield October 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Actor, author and comedian Darrell Hammond is coming to The Well in Bakersfield, Friday, October 29.

Hammond, best known from Saturday Night Live, will be joined by comedians Greg Baldwin, and John Hacker. The comedy show will be hosted by comedian Daniel Betts.

As the longest running cast member of SNL, Hammond has portrayed Bill Clinton, Sean Connery on Jeopardy and George W. Bush. He can also be seen in “Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story” on Netflix.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $160 for Premium VIP seats.

You can purchase tickets here (you must be 21+ to attend.)

For more information email danielbettscomedy@gmail.com.