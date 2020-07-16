City of Bakersfield gets virtual ‘walkthrough’ for upcoming East Brundage Lane homeless center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly two years in the making, Bakersfield’s city council took a virtual tour of the city’s new homeless shelter during a progress report at Wednesday night’s meeting.

The Brundage Lane Navigation Center showcased a workshop showing off its recent progress. The Navigation Center is nearing the final phase of internal construction at the old Calcot offices on East Brundage Lane.

Finishing touches are being applied to the kitchen, restrooms, dormitories and training offices. The homeless center is expected to open in the fall with a capacity of up to 150 beds and wrap-around support services.