CHP dispatcher dies unexpectedly at age 36

Justin Slaton / Photo: California Highway Patrol

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is mourning the loss of a dispatcher this week.

Bakersfield public safety dispatcher Justin Slaton, 36, died unexpectedly on July 24, CHP said.

Slaton worked as a dispatcher for almost a decade.

Before his career in dispatch, Slaton also had a stint on television.

In the late ’90s, he played “Young Bulk” on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and often made appearances at Comic Con to lines of fans.

He leaves behind his wife, two daughters and a son.

CHP said in a post: “Mr. Slaton was a dedicate CHP employee and will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses. You can donate to it at this link.

