Changes announced for Kern County cooling centers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Changes were announced Wednesday as to the release schedule for the Kern Cooling Center Program’s reports and what temperatures will result in the opening of the center in Frazier Park.

Starting this week, the Cooling Centers Daily Report for Saturday and Sunday will be released by 11 a.m. Friday, and the report for Monday will be released by 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Kern County Aging & Adult Services.

Additionally, the Frazier Park Cooling Center will open when temperatures are forecast to be 93 degrees or higher, the release said.

Cooling centers open in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys when temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher and in the desert areas when temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher.

The centers stay open from 1 to 8 p.m. Face coverings are required.

Following is a list of the centers:

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY CENTERS

Arvin ~ Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive

Bakersfield ~ East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

Bakersfield ~ The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st St.

Bakersfield- Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E Roberts Lane

Lake Isabella ~ Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.

Maricopa ~ Gusher Hall, 271 California St.

McFarland- McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave.

Shafter ~ Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Ave.

Taft ~ Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor St.

Wasco- Wasco Free Will Baptist Church, 938 7th St.

MOUNTAIN CENTER

Frazier Park ~ Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive

DESERT CENTERS

Rosamond ~ Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street

California City- Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue

Mojave- Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O Street