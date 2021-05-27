Celebrating National Hamburger Day: Local restaurants offering special deals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Calling all burger lovers, today is National Burger Day and we’ve compiled a list of local favorites and chain restaurants offering special promotions in honor of the holiday.

Local Specials:

Happy Jack’s Pie ‘n Burger: Offering guests a free soft drink with any burger purchase.

24th Street Café: Offering their famous 8 oz. “Elk” burger today through next week.

Moo Creamery: Offering happy hour pricing on their hamburger sliders all day.

Juicy Burger: Offering $3 off all double cheeseburgers

Tom’s Burgers: Offering 2 quarter pounder hamburgers for $6

Pappy’s Coffee Shop: Offering guests a free soft drink with any burger purchase.

National Specials:

McDonald’s: Offering guests a free medium fry when they place an order of at least $1 through the mobile app.

Red Robin: Offering members of their loyalty program buy-one-get-one 50% Gourmet Burgers through May 31. Sign up for the loyalty program here.

Smashburger: Offering $5 Double Classic hamburgers.

Sonic Drive-In: Offering guests a Twisted Texan Cheeseburger or Footlong Quarter Pound Coney or Cheeseburger for half price when ordered online or in the Sonic app.

Wendy’s: Offering guests a free Dave’s Single or Junior Bacon Cheeseburger Friday with purchase and a mobile offer on the Wendy’s app.

Burger King: Offering guests a a buy one, get one for $1 deal on the Whopper, and Impossible Whopper when ordered through the Burger King mobile app.

Carl’s Jr.: Offering guests a free small fry and small drink with purchase of a Western Bacon Cheeseburger when they sign up for the Carl’s Jr. promo club.

Del Taco: Offering guests a buy-one-get-one free Double Del Cheeseburgers when ordered through the Del Taco app.

Enjoy!