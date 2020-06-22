CDC details how to properly wear face masks, cloth coverings

(KGET) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released information detailing the proper way to wear face masks and other coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tips include:
- Wash your hands before putting on your face covering.
- Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.
- Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face.
- Make sure you can breathe easily.
- Don’t put the covering around your neck or up on your forehead.
- Don’t touch the face covering, and if you do, wash your hands.
- Handle the covering only by the ear loops or ties during removal.
- Immediately place the covering in the washing machine after use.
For full list of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.