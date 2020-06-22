CDC details how to properly wear face masks, cloth coverings

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

(KGET) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released information detailing the proper way to wear face masks and other coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tips include:

Wash your hands before putting on your face covering.

Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.

Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face.

Make sure you can breathe easily.

Don’t put the covering around your neck or up on your forehead.

Don’t touch the face covering, and if you do, wash your hands.

Handle the covering only by the ear loops or ties during removal.

Immediately place the covering in the washing machine after use.

For full list of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.