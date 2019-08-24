Cal State Bakersfield welcomes new and returning students to campus

Cal State Bakersfield is getting ready to welcome students back to classes.

Classes begin Monday, on what will be the school’s 50th first day.

The university says it’s welcoming a record 11,380 new and returning students to both its Bakersfield and Antelope Valley campuses.

For new students, this weekend CSUB is hosting “New Student and Family Weekend.” It’s a time to help first-time freshmen and transfer students make a successful transition to college life.

Saturday, August 24
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Student Housing Move-In, Student Housing East

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Roadrunner Parent’s Association Seminar, Student Union Multipurpose Room

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.- Roadrunner Parent’s Association “Family Day” Luncheon and Resource Fair, Student Recreation Center (SRC) Gym

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – “Getting to Know You” Cookout, Student Recreation Center (SRC) Gym

12 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. – Campus Community Midnight Breakfast, Student Housing East ($3.00 without a housing meal plan)

Sunday, August 25
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Wellness Service & Brunch, Student Housing East, MPR

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – New Student Convocation and Pinning Ceremony, Icardo Center

