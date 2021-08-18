Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County continuing ‘grab and go’ meal service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County are offering “grab and go” meals to all children during after-school hours Monday through Friday. The meal services are being offered in Arvin, Bakersfield and Lamont.
All children 18 years of age and younger are eligible for the “grab and go” meals. The club’s nutrition program has served more than one million meals to children in need since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County have three clubs and 65 school sites in Arvin, Bakersfield, Frazier Park, Gorman, Kernville, Lamont, Lost Hills, Shafter, Tupman and Wasco.
For more information, call 661-325-3730 or click here.
Meal Service Locations and Times:
Arvin
Arvin Children’s Center
800 Walnut Dr., Arvin, CA 93203
Meal Service: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Bakersfield
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles St., Bakersfield, Ca 93305
Meal Service: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
David Nelson Pocket Park
1511 Niles St., Bakersfield, CA 93305
Meal Service: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Rexland Acres Park
315 East Fairview Rd., Bakersfield, CA 93307
Meal Service: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Suburu Elementary School
7315 Harris Rd., Bakersfield, CA 93313
Meal Service: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Lamont
David Head Center
10300 San Diego St., Lamont, CA 93241
Meal Service: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Lamont Boys & Girls Club
8301 Segrue Rd., Lamont, Ca 93241
Meal Service: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.