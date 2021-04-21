Bike Bakersfield, Action Sports to host electric bicycle meet-and-greet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bike Bakersfield and Action Sports are teaming up for an electric bicycle meet-and-greet next week.

The event takes place April 28 at Central Park at Mill Creek from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The park is located at 21st and R streets.

Test rides will be available, along with a Q&A session with local bike professionals.

During the pandemic, sales of electric bikes have soared. The event aims to give people looking to get an electric bicycle a better understanding of their benefits and which is best suited for them.