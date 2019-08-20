Bike Arvin to close shop in September

Non-profit is taking donations to find new space

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bike Arvin is closing their doors next month and need your help to find a new location.

The non-profit’s full service bike shop and volunteer center is closing its doors Sept. 29.

Bike Arvin is now looking for a space for their shop and equipment that can be open to the community at least once a week.

Bike Arvin is the second location of Bike Bakersfield and is the only bike shop in south Kern County.

To learn more about ways to donate or volunteer, you can contact programs manager, Asha Chandy by email her at: asha@bikebakersfield.org.

You can also donate to Bike Arvin at this link. When donating, select the option to apply donation to “Bike Arvin.”