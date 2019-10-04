Barbecue fundraiser benefiting Alliance Against Family Violence takes place Oct. 9

A barbecue fundraiser will help raise funds for the Alliance Against Family Violence next week.

The Alliance helps local survivors of all ages who suffered domestic violence or sex assault.

For $5, you can get a burger, chips, cookie and drink. Another $5 can buy you a raffle ticket with a chance to win a 60-inch TV.

The barbecue fundraiser takes place Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 22nd and M streets outside the KGET studios.

If you plan on picking up 10 or more lunches, call your order ahead at 661-322-9199.