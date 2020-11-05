Bakersfield Recycles Day returns to Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Recycles Day returns to the Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday, Nov. 7. The drive-thru event is taking place in the south parking lot from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It is part of America Recycles Day, the only nationally recognized day dedicated to recycling. ASM Bakersfield, Aramark and Keep Bakersfield Beautiful are hosting the event. Community partners include Alianza Recycling and Recovery, Metropolitan Recycling, The Salvation Army and Metro Record Storage and Shredding.

Drive-thru, no-contact recycling will be offered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required for all participants and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Here is a list of recycled materials that will be collected:

Electronic items (E-waste)

Large and small household items, including mattresses

Passenger vehicle tires (limit of 4)

Used motor oil filters

Used clothing, shoes and linens

Surplus construction materials

Paper shredding (limit 2 file size boxes)

Batteries and other recyclable material

For more information about Bakersfield Recycles Day, call 661-852-7300.