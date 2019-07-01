Bakersfield and Kern County firework rules

City of Bakersfield Firework Rules:

Starting today fireworks are available for purchase with the city limits of Bakersfield starting at noon and will stop being sold at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. The Bakersfield Fire Department would like to remind everyone of firework safety and what fireworks are illegal.

Safety Tips:

Always have an adult present.

Always ignite outdoors away from people, structures, vehicles, dry grass or any other combustibles.

Never alter or disassemble fireworks.

Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks or light ones that have loose fuses or leaking powder.

Never allow small children to ignite or handle fireworks, an keep animals away from fireworks.

Never throw fireworks at another person or animal.

Never carry frieworks in your pocket.

Always keep a water source nearby.

Fireworks are illegal if or are:

It does not have the State of California Fire Marshal’s seal and slogan, “Safe and Sane.”

They have chemical make-up that include borates, chlorates, or magnesium.

Firecrackers, devices that explode, torpedoes, or impact devices.

Skyrockets, rockets, and roman candles that discharge balls of fire.

Chasers that travel along a surface during discharge.

Sparklers over ten inches in length or over a quarter inch in diameter.

Fireworks designed to surprise including exploding golf balls and cigarette loads.

State Fire Marshal approved, “Safe and Sane,” “Piccolo Pete” type fireworks.

State Fire Marshal approved, “Safe and Sane,” “Ground Bloom” type fireworks.

NOTE: If it spins, flies, otherwise leaves the ground, or explodes it is not a legal firework and is not for use in the State of California or City of Bakersfield.

Kern County Firework Rules:

This Fourth of July the Kern County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office will be teaming up make sure illegal fireworks are not being used and legal fireworks are being used within the legal areas and times, as part as their “You Light It, We Write It” campaign. Firework fines start at $1500 and go up $500 per additional violation.

Only fireworks that have the California State Fire Marshal seal and slogan “Safe and Sane,” are permitted for use in Kern County.

If you live within the Wildland Urban areas with Kern County such as Lake Isabella, the Kern River Valley, Frazier Park and Tehachapi Areas, all fireworks, including State approved “Safe and Sane” fireworks, are not permitted for use.

Safety Tips:

Safe and Sane fireworks are sold in a permitted fireworks booth and have the California State Fire Marshal seal.

Purchase only CA State Fire Marshal approved fireworks labeled Safe and Sane.

Supervise children around fireworks at all times. Only adults should use fireworks.

Only use fireworks outside and never light near dry grass or other flammable materials.

Always read the directions & warnings on fireworks. If it’s not marked with the contents, direction & a warning

label, do not light it.

label, do not light it. Light fireworks one at a time and never modify, point, or throw them.

Make sure to have a bucket of water and a hose or fire extinguisher nearby.

Do not dispose of fireworks until they are completely cool.

Call 911 in an emergency.

Permitted Firework Usage Times:

City of Bakersfield:

July 2 & 3; 9:00 am to 12:01 am of the next day

July 4: 9:00 am to 12:30 am of the next day

City of Delano:

July 2: From 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

July 3: From 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

July 4: From 10:00 am to 12 midnight

City of Maricopa:

July 1: From 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

July 2: From 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

July 3: From 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

July 4: From 10:00 am to 12 midnight

City of Wasco

July 1: 12 Noon to 12:01 am of the next day

July 2: 9:00 am to 12:01 am of the next day

July 3: 9:00 am to 12:01 am of the next day

July 4: 9:00 am to 12:30 am of the next day

County of Kern, including Arvin, Buttonwillow, Lamont, Lost Hills, Maricopa, McFarland, Mojave, Rosamond, Ridgecrest, Shafter & Taft: