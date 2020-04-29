Accelerated Urgent Care spokesperson issues response to physicians’ groups calling Dr. Dan Erickson’s, Dr. Artin Messihi’s statements about coronavirus ‘reckless’

A spokesperson with Accelerated Urgent Care provided KGET with the following response to the American College of Emergency Physicians and the American Academy of Emergency Medicine saying Drs. Dan Erickson’s and Artin Messihi’s “reckless and untested musings” are inconsistent with the science and epidemiology of the coronavirus and shouldn’t be used as a basis for deciding whether to reopen the economy:

Accelerated has been serving Kern county for 8 years. Our company has supported many nonprofit organizations in Kern county. We have worked hard for the veterans association and started the convenient care pilot program. Our veterans are now able to get care at private medical facilities in Kern County. We are not interested in bickering with medical institutions. Accelerated is focused on solutions and caring for our patients with the highest level of compassion and integrity. Accelerated has been a leader in giving testing results to Kern County to help treat and manage Covid 19 illness. Accelerated Urgent Care spokesperson

During a press conference on April 22, the two doctors said everyone who doesn’t have symptoms should return to work immediately. They said they refuse to wear masks outside, and argued the longer people stay indoors, the more their immune system will drop.