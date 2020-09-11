9/11 remembrance events in Kern County

Portrait of a Warrior Gallery Fallen Heroes Roll Call

The Portrait of a Warrior gallery is hosting an event honoring fallen soldiers at a ceremony beginning at 7:30 a.m. The gallery is located at 1925 Eye St. in Downtown Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police and fire department 9/11 memorial ceremony

Bakersfield police and fire departments will stream their annual remembrance ceremony on the fire department’s Facebook page because of coronavirus concerns. The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m.

BURN Foundation fundraiser

Wiki’s Wine Dine & Grill will host a fundraiser benefiting the Bakersfield Firefighter BURN Foundation. Fifty percent of food sales will be donated in honor of 9/11 victims. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant located 11350 Ming Ave., Suite 260.

SSD Alarm’s Hero Appreciation

SSD Alarm says it is honoring fallen heroes during its annual Hero Appreciation event. Salty’s BBQ is providing lunch for first responders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SSD Alarm located at 2701 Fruitvale Ave. The company said it will also go to different stations throughout the county to drop off meals to first responders who can’t make it the SSD event.

Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is asking for people to honor 9/11 victims by waving flags outside their home. Organizers are asking people to wave a flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m. Those times each mark key moments of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

Taft Chamber of Commerce First Responder Cruise Night

The Taft Chamber of Commerce will host a First Responder Cruise Night on Center Street beginning at 6 p.m. It’s in support and a way to say thanks to first responders. American flags will adorn Center Street and the Taft Fox Theater will have a thank you message to first responders.

National Patriot Day at Emerald Cove Park

Northwest Patriots Rosedale, American Patriots of Kern County and KUZZ are hosting a memorial event Friday evening at Emerald Cove Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Organizers say they’re remembering the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks. Music, food and patriotic merchandise will be available for purchase. Giving Back to the Badge Bakersfield is also hosting a fundraiser at the event.

A Patriot March begins at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and to social distance.