2019 firework shows in Kern County

Bakersfield 4th of July Celebration at The Park at River Walk

When: July 4, 2019

Time: 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 11298 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Details: The celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature live performances, food, games, and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Kern County Raceway: All-American Saturday Night

When: June 29, 2019

Time: Gates open at 4:30 and racing starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Interstate 5 and Enos Lane, 13500 Raceway Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93311

Details: There will be racing and will end the night with a Salute to America with a firework show.

Admission: Adult GA: $20.00, Seniors 65+ $14.00, Active Military $14.00, Youth 6-15 $14.00 ,Kids 5 & Under FREE, Reserved Seating $25.00

Lake Isabella Fireworks Extravaganza

When: July 6, 2019

Time: Approximately 9:30 p.m.

Where: Engineer Point, Isabella Lake, Lake Isabella

Details: Firework Show will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Engineer Point at Isabella Lake in Lake Isabella.

Admission: Free

Note: A BBQ Celebration is also being held at Tank Park before the firework show but details have not been released at this time.

Taft Fireworks Show

When: July 4, 2019

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 6th Street & Main Street Taft, CA 93268

Details: The event will have fun for the whole family. There will be bounce houses, food, craft vendors, a beer garden, and live music from American Bred. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Shafter Independence Day BBQ

When: July 4, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 32186 7th Standard Rd, Shafter, California 93314

Details: Join in on a night of fun and food with family, friends and fireworks at Seventh Standard PCG.

Tehachapi: All-American 4th of July Festival

The festivities begin at Philip Marx Central Park with the All-American 5k run presented by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District. Registration for the run begins at 6 am at the Stephen Shy Building (Scout Hut) on D Street. The run begins at 7 a.m.

At 8 a.m. the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast will begin. Renamed in honor of the event’s founder and champion, this year’s event will benefit the THS Warrior Boosters. Tickets are $5 and are available in advance at locations around Tehachapi and at the event. The pancake breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m. kids are invited to participate in the Children’s Parade which will embark from the Stephen Shy building as well and loop around C Street and Central Park.

Returning this year is Mutts in Motion, a Fly Ball Dog Team that has performed at festivals and basketball arenas all over California. The show is presented by Waste Management and is fun for all ages and animal lovers alike. It will begin at 11 a.m. on the eastern edge of Central Park.

At 11 a.m. the food and craft vendors open along with the beer garden benefitting the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club. At Noon the musical entertainment begins with The Holloway’s performing until 1:30 p.m. followed by the Tehachapi Pops Orchestra from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a Noon flag presentation of colors, National Anthem performance and official welcome from Mayor Susan Wiggins. The American Legion will once again have the Wall of Valor display at the main gazebo. Carnival style games for the kids will also be available throughout the afternoon.

At 5 p.m. the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association will hold their annual ‘Bad Bulls’ event at the Rodeo and Event Center. Meanwhile folks are invited to Coy Burnett Stadium for live music from the Tehachapi High School Jazz Band from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Tehachapi Community Orchestra from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. New this year is a tug-of-war competition at 5 p.m. raising money for the THS Warrior Boosters. Teams of four will battle it out for kings and queens of the mountain. Registration is $50 per team with a cash prize to the winners. Rules and registration is available at M&M Sports, 760 Tucker Road.

As always, the evening is capped off by the annual ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ presented by S-Power and Alta One Federal Credit Union. This year the show will be bigger than ever with a tremendous display and corresponding “Sky Concert” with music at the Rodeo and Event Center and Coy Burnett Stadium.