Skip to content
KGET
Bakersfield
92°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hot Link
Local News
Sunrise Interviews
Kern County In Depth
Crime Watch
Business News
Politics
National News
World News
Video Center
Top Stories
Cub scouts donated $459 to St. Vincent de Paul Center
Top Stories
Police to conduct DUI checkpoint on June 14
Around-the-clock closures, 23rd and H Street
Judge denies convicted murderer’s request to overturn conviction
BPD looking for suspect in Famous Footwear theft
Weather
Forecast
Weather Snapshots
Almanac
Closings & Delays
Sports
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
NCAA Basketball
Golf
NASCAR
Features
Kern County In Depth
Homicide Tracker
Most Wanted
Murdered and Forgotten
Bakersfield’s Secret Serial Killer
Kern’s Questionable Conviction
Sober Reality
Meth Epidemic
Domestic Violence
Safe Sleeping
Who Killed Kathleen Heisey
Sabrina Limon Trial Coverage
Ecuador Earthquake
Traffic
Highway 99 near 7th Standard Road
Highway 99 at Airport Drive Exit
Highway 99 near Pacheco Road
Truxtun Ave near Mohawk Drive
Rosedale Highway at Mohawk Street
Downtown at Adventist Health
Gas Tracker
Community
Calendar
Contests
Pop Kern
Kindness Behind The Shield
Pet of the Week
Disaster Preparedness
Moneywise Minute
Web Chats
Cyber Safe
Sunrise Sketches
Valley Baptist Church
Pros Who Know
G&G Auto Repair
Smileland Dental
Rio Bravo Cancer Center
Law Offices of Taraneh Khorrami
Dignity Health
Bakersfield College
Wellness
Medical Updates
Cancer Updates
Encompass Health
About Us
Meet the Team
News Alerts
KGET – TV Schedule
Contact Information
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
The CW Bakersfield
Search
Search
Search
Hot Link
Keep Cool Kern County Fan Drive takes place June 12
Summer concerts return to The Marketplace
Keeping safe during extreme heat in Kern County
National Doughnut Day Deals!
Memorial Day events around Kern County
More Hot Link Headlines
Spectrum Movies in the Park returns for summer 2019
Local high schools to hold graduation ceremonies
Cinco de Mayo in Kern County
2019 Relay for Life info
Cooling centers set to open in Kern County
Adventist Health mobile immunization clinics
Jaime Osuna: Coverage of a notorious convicted killer
North High finalist in Vans shoe design competition
Easter events in Kern County
Tehachapi residents can register for $100 towards Ring security product
Local News
Cub scouts donated $459 to St. Vincent de Paul Center
Police to conduct DUI checkpoint on June 14
Around-the-clock closures, 23rd and H Street
Judge denies convicted murderer’s request to overturn conviction
Lucha de una madre para la prohibición de un peligroso pesticida
More Local News Headlines
Sunrise Interviews
Steak dinner fundraiser for The Mission at Kern County
Men’s Health Week
Flag Day retirement ceremony
Job Corner 6/11/19
Keep Kern County Cool Fan Drive
More Sunrise Interviews Headlines
Crime Watch
BPD looking for suspect in Famous Footwear theft
Bakersfield police looking for suspect in smoke shop burglary
Man convicted of first-degree murder of his former girlfriend
Human remains found north of Mojave
Man wanted for burglarizing storage units
More Crime Watch Headlines
Kern County In Depth
Kern County In Depth: Discussing a new fracking plan for California’s BLM lands
Kern County In Depth: Kern’s Cannabis ban
Kern County in Depth: Contract negotiations between Kern County, firefighters
Kern County In Depth: People in Kern rally together to raise money for cancer research
Kern County In Depth: Measure N Oversight Committee makes its first spending recommendations
More Kern County In Depth Headlines