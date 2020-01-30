Hook and Ladder fundraiser to take place Feb. 5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Next week we’re teaming with two firefighter foundations that keep helping, long after the fires are out.

Our annual Hook and Ladder Barbecue is next week and we’re teaming up with both the Bakersfield and Kern County Fire Departments.

Five dollars gets you a burger, chips, a cookie and water.

The money raised will go to two foundations dedicated to helping burn survivors and their families.

It’s next Wednesday from 11 am to 2 pm,, on Compassion Corner, right outside our station in Downtown Bakersfield.