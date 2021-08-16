Remembering Ignacio Trejo one year later, case still unsolved

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 28-year-old man who was killed one year ago is still searching for justice.

The family held a candlelight vigil Monday to honor the life of Ignacio Trejo. Local organization Thee Next Steps helped to organize the vigil.

The 28-year-old father of three was shot and killed on Eye Street on Aug. 16, 2020. No arrests have been made. His family is urging anyone that knows who killed Trejo to step up and do the right thing.

“Not having that closure can make the grieving process really difficult, so that’s kind of why we’re out here,” Mo Ali, Trejo’s sister-in-law and Thee Next Steps founder said. “[We’re] coming together, standing together – to let people know that he’s not forgotten and we’re still remembering. We’re still fighting for justice.”

Anyone with information on the murder of Ignacio Trejo can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or the Kern Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.