One year later, still unanswered questions in killings of Simon Prieto and Carlos Gomez

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — In Lamont, a cotton candy-like sky sets the almost perfect background canvas for any typical summer evening. But for the Prieto and Gomez families on Saturday night, no matter how majestic the skyline may appear, the evening is filled with unanswered questions and a sense of loss.

Just one year ago, on July 6, 2018, Simon Prieto and Carlos Gomez were gunned down in front of a market at the intersection of Paradise Road and Waco Avenue. Family and friends gathered at the exact location to commemorate their lives where Prieto and Gomez each took their last breaths.

Prieto’s wife Diorica was in attendance and urged those who witnessed the killing of her husband and Gomez to speak up.

“There were lots of witnesses here when it happened, but still no one has come forward to say what they saw or say what happened,” Prieto said.

According to detectives, on the night of the shooting, at least two people in a black SUV fired multiple shots at a red two-door coupe Prieto and Gomez were in. The SUV then fled the scene going westbound on Paradise Road.

Since then, no arrests have been made in connection with the killings. With many unanswered questions still looming, the family says they will not rest until they get justice.

“We can’t just let this happen and not do anything about it,” Prieto said.

“It’s happened too many times in Kern County and there’s too many out there that have not been solved and I will not let my husband’s case be one of those that’s not solved.”

Family men until their last day, Prieto was just 27-years-old while Gomez was just 21-years-old.

“He was everything to us, words can’t explain what a good person he was and we still don’t understand why this happened … anybody should be able to go to the store and go home” Preito said.

If you know any information about what happened the night of July 6, 2018 that ended up taking the lives of the two men, you are encouraged to call the Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.