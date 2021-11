INYOKERN, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-month-old cold case remains frozen.

Susan Alfson was found dead at her home on Orchard Avenue near Broadway on June 14, 2020.

The Kern County Coroner’s office determined Alfons, 62, was strangled to death in September. Her death was ruled a homicide.

There have since been no arrests in Alfson’s case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call KCSO at (661) 391-7500 or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.