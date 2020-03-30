Homicide suspect arrested in Taft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man connected to a shooting in Central Bakersfield earlier this month was arrested in Taft late Sunday night.

On Mar. 11, Bakersfield Police Officers responded to the intersection of Brundage Lane and H Street for a shooting.

Officers found the victim dead in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Andrew barraza.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a burglary at a home on Valley West Road in Taft.

That’s when deputies noticed Barraza and took him into custody.