Homicide suspect arrested in Taft

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man connected to a shooting in Central Bakersfield earlier this month was arrested in Taft late Sunday night.

On Mar. 11, Bakersfield Police Officers responded to the intersection of Brundage Lane and H Street for a shooting.

Officers found the victim dead in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Andrew barraza.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a burglary at a home on Valley West Road in Taft.

That’s when deputies noticed Barraza and took him into custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News