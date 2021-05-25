Young woman killed in Ridgecrest to be remembered in vigil

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Friends and acquaintances of the young woman killed last week in Ridgecrest are invited to remember her life at a vigil planned for this week.

The body of Katie Pham was discovered the morning of May 18 on Skylark Avenue. 20-year-old Daniel Gunnarsson is charged in her death.

Her step-father told 17 News that Pham had recently turned 21.

The vigil begins 7:30 PM Thursday at Petroglyph Park. A flyer says flameless candles will be provided.

Pham was described by friends and family as being a sweet and positive young woman who graduated Burroughs High School in 2018. She and Gunnarsson had been classmates, but while family members knew the two were seeing each other, her step-father and mother told 17 News they didn’t know much about Gunnarsson before Pham’s death and his arrest.

Exact details of her death were not released, but Gunnarsson is charged with murder and mutilating remains. During his arraignment a judge recommended that Gunnarsson should be checked for potential mental health issues.