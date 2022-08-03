BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died following a shooting at a motel on the 900 block of Union Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to BPD. She later died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives arrested Vernon McCollum, 63, of Bakersfield just before 3:20 p.m. on suspicion of murder regarding his role in the death, according to BPD.

According to court records, McCollum has several charges against him including spousal abuse, failure to appear and petty theft.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner.